Essex-Windsor EMS launches hiring campaign
Essex-Windsor EMS is hiring.
The service is launching an open recruitment campaign, looking to hire primary care and advanced care paramedics to staff ambulances across the region.
The new hires will primarily fill part time positions, as 16 staff members are promoted to full-time thanks to county funding approved in the fall.
Chief Justin Lammers says this is about bolstering the frontline, with applications open online now.
“Being a paramedic is not easy work, but it is rewarding,” says Lammers. “It takes somebody who has a community at heart truly cares about people and wants to be a part of the bigger picture for the community. You know, like I said, it's not an easy job, but it is a rewarding job and we've got a pretty rock solid team. Down here in Windsor and Essex County, and we're looking to build from that.”
This is what Lammers says he would say to anyone considering applying.
“Essex County, the City of Windsor, we're region on the rise we're growing,” says Lammers. “You know, we may be a little biased but we believe this is the place you want to be and we're just getting started down here. Lots of good stuff to come. Everybody's aligned.”
