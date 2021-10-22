Essex-Windsor EMS response times expected to improve
Essex-Windsor EMS will keep their target response times, despite being more difficult to attain in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essex County council has approved a report from Essex-Windsor EMS that response times failed to meet the targets more often in 2020 and 2021 than in the previous three years.
Some of the issues EMS are facing this year include increased call volumes, backlogs within the hospitals, and increased offload delays.
But the report says response times are expected to improve we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EMS officials say they are working on a plan to improve response times, such as the offload diversion protocol.
"Where CTAS (Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale) levels 4 and 5 as the capacities fill up across emergency departments, we divert to a facility such as Erie Shores in Leamington that has the capacity to accept and treat a patient in those lower acute levels,” Essex-Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter said.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
-
Crew members rescued as container ship burns off B.C. coastA container ship is burning in the waters south of Victoria on Saturday, hours after the vessel dropped 40 shipping containers into the ocean west of Vancouver Island.