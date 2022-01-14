Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority warns of recycling delays

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is warning residents there may be delays in recycling collection, due to staff shortages from COVID-19.

Amherstburg residents are being told the recycling collection may be delayed on Friday. If your recycling is not picked up, please leave it out overnight. The trucks will be by to complete collection on Saturday morning.

In order to stay up to date on recycling collection, the authority also recommends downloading its free “recycle coach” app to be notified of any possible delays.