Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with Mosaic
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Caitlin Brezinski
The union representing workers at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy have reached a new collective agreement with the company.
Unifor Local 892 said the new agreement, ratified Monday, will result in an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
The agreement also includes an eight week top-up for maternity leave, an increase to employer contributions to pension plans and paid domestic violence leave, according to the union.
"Unifor members working at Mosaic stood united in their demands for a fair contract," Lana Payne, Unifor National President said in a release. "They can be very proud of what they accomplished."
Unifor Local 892 represents 750 workers at the mine.
-
'Everybody loves it': Pet therapy program returns to YEG Edmonton International AirportThe popular pet therapy program has returned to the YEG Edmonton International Airport.
-
Iconic Toronto restaurant clears the air following rumours of shutdownWhat was meant to be a love letter to Toronto – a see you later, not a teary-eyed goodbye– turned into an emotional upheaval from the city when an iconic restaurant posted an unintentionally cryptic message on Valentine’s Day.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zoneCalgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
-
Mental health in the spotlight at WRPS board meetingMental health concerns were discussed at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) board meeting, where the police chief says they respond to a minimum of 3,000 mental health-specific calls annually.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resignsAfter just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
-
Pilot program offering more respite opportunities launches in WindsorA new program is merging respite services with hospitality.
-
Alberta NDP promises health teams to improve access to family physiciansNDP Leader Rachel Notley says if her party forms government after the spring election, its goal would be for a million or more Albertans to be able to see their family doctor within a day or two near where they live.
-
Anonymous UBC student hides over 100 gift cards across campusAn anonymous student at UBC is helping spread some joy during stressful times for students, by hiding gift cards across campus.
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly stabbed man in face with broken bottle on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train.