Estevan man charged after 13 guns found in 2 homes: Sask. RCMP

A man is facing charges after 13 guns were found in two homes in Estevan on Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team (CRT) found seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms, and three long-barrelled firearms after conducting two search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.

One handgun and two of the long-barrelled firearms were loaded, and officers described them as being unsafely scattered around the homes.

A 26-year-old man from Estevan was charged with 12 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, eight counts of possessing a restricted weapon in a place other than where entitled, and eight counts of unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily available ammunition.

The accused made his appearance in Estevan Provincial Court on Wednesday.