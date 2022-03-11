Estimated $250K in fentanyl and cash seized after man found unresponsive in vehicle in southern Alta.
A 25-year-old man from Brocket, Alta. faces a drug trafficking charge following a complaint a driver had passed out in a running vehicle in the town of Fort Macleod.
Members of the Fort Macleod RCMP detachment responded on Feb. 24 to a report from a concerned citizen of an unresponsive man seated in an idling vehicle outside of a business in the town.
A search resulted in the seizure of 738 grams of fentanyl and more than $30,000 in cash.
According to Canadian police departments including RCMP, the estimated street value of fentanyl is between $300 and $350 per gram, placing the estimated street value of this drug seizure at roughly $220,000.
The slumbering suspect was arrested and subsequently charged.
Douglas Yellow Horn faces charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl;
- Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5,000; and,
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Yellow Horn was released from custody on a $5,000 promise to pay release order ahead of scheduled appearance in Fort Macleod provincial court on March 16.
