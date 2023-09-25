Estimated 4,500 people gather on Chancellors Way for Guelph Homecoming
Guelph police say there were large crowds but “no major incidents” during University of Guelph Homecoming celebrations on Saturday.
Police, the university, paramedics, and the fire department deployed additional resources in anticipation of the masses of people who typically converge on Chancellors Way for the annual celebration, police said in a news release.
Crowds swelled throughout the afternoon and evening, reaching a peak of approximately 4,500, according to police. Last year an estimated 5,000 turned out.
At one point, a police officer was struck in the neck by what is believed to have been a beer bottle, but was not injured.
Police said in an unrelated incident, a 22-year-old woman from Toronto was arrested for four counts of assaulting police. None of the officers were hurt.
Police handed out a total of 21 tickets, almost all of them for possessing open alcohol in public.
Officers also stopped around 2,000 vehicles on Saturday as part of a RIDE program. Six drivers were asked to provide breath samples, however none resulted in impaired driving charges.
