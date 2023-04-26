Eston, Sask. takes top spots in CAA's Top Ten Worst Roads List

CAA has released the results of its annual worst roads list for Saskatchewan.

The province’s two major centers, Regina and Saskatoon, were spared from the list this time around.

Eston, Sask., located 380 kilometers northwest of Regina, took the list's top two spots.

The majority of complaints with the list’s top ten entries were with potholes, with only Saskatchewan 5 near Buchanan being reported for “poor road maintenance.”

1. Saskatchewan 44, Eston. Major problem: Potholes

2. Saskatchewan 30, Eston. Major problem: Potholes

3. Coteau Street West, Moose Jaw. Major problem: Potholes

4. Highway 13, Redvers. Major problem: Potholes

5. Saskatchewan 5, Buchanan. Major problem: Poor road maintenance (#5 in 2022 CAA Worst Roads campaign)

6. Butte Street, Pilot Butte. Major problem: Potholes

7. Saskatchewan 9, Whitewood. Major problem: Potholes

8. Saskatchewan 123, Petaigan/Ravendale/Pemmican Portage. Major problem: Potholes

9. Highway 9, Hudson Bay. Major problem: Potholes (#3 in 2022 and 2021 and #5 in 2018 CAA Worst Roads)

10. Old Highway 35, White Fox. Major problem: Potholes

A total of 292 roads were nominated for 2023’s top ten worst roads, CAA said in its release.

Previous top ten picks such as Saskatchewan 47 near Springside and 9th Avenue Southwest in Moose Jaw were nominated this year.

New nominations included Connaught Street in Regina, 1st Avenue Northeast in Weyburn, and Wanuskewin Road in Saskatoon.

According to CAA, Saskatchewan contains 250,000 kilometers of roads, the highest length of road surface compared to any other province in Canada.

More information on CAA’s Worst Roads 2023 Campaign can be found on the organizations’ YouTube channel.