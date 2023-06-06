Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder of missing woman
Windsor police say they have arrested a Michigan man for the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing last month.
Officers took Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9 p.m. on June 5.
Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder of missing Sahra Bulle, 36, who was last seen during the evening of May 26.
“Though the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to search for Bulle, significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for Marbury’s arrest. Investigators continue to seek information that will lead to Bulle’s whereabouts,” said a news release from police.
Additional details on the case can’t be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
