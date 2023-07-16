‘Ethan Boyer way will be open’: Brady Road Landfill protestors

Protestors at Camp Morgan say the main road into Brady Landfill will reopen, but do not know when.

A blockade limiting people in and out of the Brady Road Landfill's main entrance could be coming down. Joseph Munro with Camp Morgan says it will remain up until the City of Winnipeg comes to remove it - cautioning demonstrators of the legal repercussions that could come if they try to stop it.

"Ethan Boyer Way will be open. I don't know exactly when,” Munro said Sunday.

The blockade first went up July 6 after the Province of Manitoba announced it would not support a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, citing health concerns.

Vicki Panagiotou lives near the blockade and says she understands both sides of the conflict.

"I do feel like people should be listened to and maybe meet in the middle,” Panagiotou said.

Panagiotou says the only time she's had any issues getting through the area was when a crowd gathered at the blockade Friday.

At 6 p.m. that evening, a court-ordered injunction went into effect, giving the Winnipeg Police Service the authority to remove the blockade.

Moments later, protestors burned the notice. The barricade is still up, 48 hours later.

“It was not planned to be up this long. When they brought the injunction we had to fight,” Munro said Sunday.

Munro said the camp, including the tipis and wigwam, will stay up - even after the blockade comes down.

"We're going to set up another camp and take it to the human rights museum. Because we have human rights. And we want to assert them."

He says he doesn't know when the second camp will go up - saying it won't be until after the blockade is removed.

CTV News has reached out to The Forks about the building of a camp there. It has not yet responded to our request for comment.