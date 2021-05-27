Etiquette expert shares do's and don'ts of asking someone's COVID-19 vaccination status

As more people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region and across Ontario, some may be wondering about the proper etiquette when it comes to asking if others are vaccinated.

Around 57 per cent of Waterloo Region residents 18 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ontario plans to move into Stage 1 of its reopening plan on June 14, or two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible residents have received one vaccine dose.

Under the province's reopening plan, small outdoor gatherings are already allowed. Larger groups will be able to get together in steps 2 and 3 later this summer.

But is it ok to ask your friends or colleagues about their vaccine status?

According to Etiquette Expert Julie Blais Comeau, there are some things to consider when bringing it up.

“Let’s consider our motivation. Why am I asking? Am I asking out of curiosity? Borderline being nosy? Or am I asking because I’m being cautious?” said Blais Comeau.

If it is out of caution due to health concerns, she said it's best to let the person know right away. If you are asking out of curiosity, you should assess your relationship with that person first and know their boundaries.

In place of asking someone their vaccine status, Blais Comeau said you can offer up your own as a way to start that conversation. If the other person seems uncomfortable or chooses not to disclose their vaccination status, it is best to move on to another topic of conversation.

She said because it is your health information and a personal choice, it is ok to say you want to keep the information private.

“Really adopt an empathetic perspective,” said Blaid Comeau. “So you're really going to listen to them so that you can quote-unquote educate yourself on the reason why.”

When it comes to letting children go over to other's houses once regulations allow, Blais Comeau said discussions should always be about safety.

She recommends starting the conversation by saying you're only accepting invitations from vaccination bubbles, and then asking for the family's vaccination status or recommending an outdoor event like meeting at a park.

For people who have chosen not to receive a vaccine, Blais Comeau says you can share your decision or motivation, say you're still deciding, or say you're a private person and prefer to keep health choices to yourselves.

Her motto: the pandemic is about 'we' not 'me' and open communication is key moving forward.