Etobicoke bakery vandalized with anti-Ukrainian graffiti

A bakery in Etobicoke has been vandalized with anti-Ukrainian graffiti amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) released a statement in regards to hate speech that was spray painted overnight at Future Bakery, located near Highway 427 and the Gardiner Expressway.

The Ukrainian-owned business had a mural and a #StandWithUkraine banner on display that were defaced with derogatory comments.

“The Ukrainian Canadian community is appalled by the hate crime that targeted a Ukrainian-owned business in Toronto,” UCC wrote in a statement.

“Future Bakery, which displayed a #StandWithUkraine banner to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people, was defaced under cover of night by cowards who support Russian president Putin’s kleptocratic, criminal regime.”

The UCC said the owner of the bakery is Borys Wrzesnewskyj, a former member of parliament.

“We will not be intimidated by cowards who hate our freedoms and our way of life. The Ukrainian Canadian Congress calls on law enforcement to promptly and thoroughly investigate this act of hate against the Ukrainian Canadian community,” Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the UCC, said in a statement.

It is unknown if Toronto police will investigate the incident as a hate crime.

The vandalism comes as the federal government issued a warning on Tuesday against any travel to Ukraine and urged all Canadians in the county to leave by Monday.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine are extremely tense following the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's border.

Talks between the U.S., the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and Russia have been unsuccessful, leading to fears of an imminent invasion.

With files from the Canadian Press.