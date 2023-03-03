Etobicoke high school evacuated after bomb threat

An Etobicoke high school has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Toronto police said they were called in shortly after 11 a.m. after the threat was received at Etobicoke Collegiate Institute, located near Dundas Street West and Islington Avenue.

“Today, shortly after 11:00 a.m. a bomb threat was received at the school. We contacted Toronto Police immediately and in consultation with them, the decision was made to relocate students and their teachers out of an abundance of caution,” Principal Jennifer Kurtz wrote in a letter to students’ families.

Police would not say exactly how the threat was received, however they said there were no injuries.

Grade 9 and 10 students were relocated to Montgomery's Inn, while Grade 11 and 12 students were relocated to Central Arena.

Kurtz said students will not likely return to the school today given that police need time to investigate. She said students will be supervised at the other locations until parents are able to come pick them up.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: UPDATE

Montgomery Rd + Dundas St. West

- Students have been evacuated to 4709 Dundas St West (Montgomery Inn) and 44 Montgomery Rd (Memorial Pool), the daycare went to 14 Loyalist Rd

- Parents can pick up their child at those addresses

