Etobicoke man reported missing for five days arrested in The Blue Mountains

An Etobicoke man at the centre of a five-day police search has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle in The Town of the Blue Mountains.

Provincial police searched extensively for the 19-year-old man reported missing on Saturday, bringing in several officers, the K9 unit and the Aviation team to locate him.

Police said the man had been spotted by friends and officers several times on Sunday in a wooded area near Arlberg Crescent in the Tyrolean Village area but kept running back into the woods, which they called "unusual" behaviour.

On Wednesday, police announced he had been found "healthy and safe."

In a release issued Friday, the OPP said the same man had been arrested on Wednesday afternoon, accused of stealing a vehicle from a residence on Creekwood Court.

They say the vehicle owner followed his car as it was driven into a cul-de-sac in the Tyrolean Village area. Police say the accused jumped out and took off running.

Officers, assisted by the K9 unit, searched the area and placed the Etobicoke man under arrest after a citizen reported seeing him a short distance away.

He is charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court in September.

It remains unclear how he survived in the woods for five days.

In an email to CTV News, provincial police stated, "There are many questions that we don't have the answers to, such as where he was sleeping, etc."