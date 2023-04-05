Etobicoke, Ont., woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced Wednesday another suspect has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri investigation.

Dominique Ewan, 35, of Etobicoke, Ont., was arrested on April 3, according to OPP. Police did not provide a picture of Ewan.

She is the fifth person facing charges related to the January 12, 2022, disappearance of the Ontario woman, and 11th person charged in the investigation.

Police say Hajtamiri, who was 37 at the time, was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in police gear but not actual uniforms. Police say they took off in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, and Brampton woman Krystal P. Lawrence have also been charged with kidnapping.

Last month, police issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Davis, of Toronto, for his alleged involvement, and they are still working to identify another man whose picture was previously released.

Investigators believe the unidentified man is residing in the Greater Toronto Area and ask anyone with information to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or through the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.

The allegations against all of the accused have not been tested in court.