Etobicoke shooting leaves two male teens with serious injuries
Two teenagers have been seriously injured after being shot in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
Toronto police were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located two victims. Toronto paramedics said they transported two male teens to hospitals in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
John Garland Boulevard is closed from Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove Road for police investigation.