Eugenie Bouchard cancels National Bank Challenger appearance due to illness

Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from next week's Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament Thursday due to illness.

The former Wimbledon finalist said Thursday she felt sad about the cancellation.

“I woke up this morning feeling sick, and I am not going to be able to play next week in Calgary. I am grateful to the tournament for offering me a wildcard and I am sad not to be able to participate. Competing on home soil is always special and look forwarding to competing in Canada soon”, said Bouchard, in a release.

The news came as a blow to tournament director Danny Da Costa.

“Today, we were advised by Genie’s agent, Chris McCormack from GSE Worldwide that Genie had to withdraw from our event due to illness. We were looking forward to having Genie with us in Calgary, but an athlete’s health is critical to peak performance, and we respect her decision to withdraw at this time”, said Da Costa.

We have some unfortunate news ��



Former World #5 withdraws due to illness after competing in Michigan ��



CALGARY (AB) – Former World #5 Tennis Player and Canadian Tennis Star @geniebouchard has withdrawn from the upcoming Calgary National Bank Challenger due to illness. pic.twitter.com/k7gKW9hkaC

Bouchard joins Kei Nishikori, who injured his ankle, on the sidelines, while Canadian Vasek Pospisil and former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki, among many others, remain committed to play.

The Calgary National Bank Challenger takes place Nov. 6 to 13 at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.