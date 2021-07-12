Euro Cup final a taste of normalcy as fans crowd Ottawa patios

Soccer fans came out in droves on Sunday, hoping to score a prime seat at a bar to watch the Euro Cup final that pit Italy against England.

“Sports brings people together and I think we’ve had some fantastic sports in the last couple of months,” said England supporter Ryan Hanley. He showed up at the Earl of Sussex in the ByWard Market just before noon to make sure he got a table.

“It feels as if we’re getting back to normal again,” said Ian Baker, who was hoping England would hoist the trophy. “We're here outside have a beer and watching the footy.”

The Euros, initially set for 2020, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The return to play in these last few months has been a much-needed boost for fans.

“I’m so happy to see so many people here today,” said Rafaella Plastino.

Italy flag in hand, the 84-year-old was cheering on the Azzurri at Sala San Marco in Little Italy. It was her first big event in more than a year. She said staying home to watch the final wasn't an option.

“I got my second shot so I feel more safe,” she said.

Business owners were also happy the match drew crowds, especially after being shut down for months while the government tried to get the case count under control.

“We haven’t been able to celebrate anything in a really long time,” said Tony Zacconi, the owner of Sala San Marco. He set up tents, tables, and a large patio Sunday, enough for 200 people.

Down the street, tables were also full at Pub Italia and foot traffic along Preston Street was steady.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have been double vaccinated and are now more comfortable and want to get back out to socializing a little bit,” said Joe Cotroneo.

Italy defeated England on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time Sunday, causing Preston Street to erupt into cheers. The street was closed to cars for several hours Sunday night as fans celebrated the win.