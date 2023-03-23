EV education the focus of WEtech Alliance expo during 'Tech-Week'
Educating the public about electric vehicles and making the switch to EVs was the topic of an expo Thursday in Windsor.
WEtech Alliance partnered with the not-for-profit organization – Plug’N Drive" — to showcase the advantages of the technology for the public and private sector. The seminar touched on the present and future trends and advances in the industry.
Participants also had an opportunity to test drive some of the latest EVs currently available on the market.
Cara Clairman is the founder, president and CEO of Plug’N Drive. She was the keynote speaker for the event. Clairman envisions Canadians leaning even more towards EVs in the near future once they learn the benefits of the technology.
"We're all about EV awareness and education,” said Clairman.
“We have found that that is piece that is probably — if not the most important, one of the most important ways to help get drivers onboard with driving electric."
Today's event is part of the WEtech Alliance "Tech-Week" taking place at different venues across the city.
To learn more about WEtech Alliance and Plug’N Drive online.
