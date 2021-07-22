iHeartRadio

Evacuated residents allowed back home after natural gas leak in St. Thomas, Ont.

Natural gas leak in St. Thomas, Ont. on July 22, 2021. (@StThomasFire/Twitter)

Officials say people in roughly 20 homes in St. Thomas had to be evacuated Thursday after a natural gas leak.

The homes are located on Locust Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

It's not clear how the leak occurred, but shortly after 12:30 p.m., St. Thomas Fire announced the gas had been shut off and residents were free to return to their homes.

Fire crews remain at the scene.

