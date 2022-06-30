Evacuation alert issued for Barnston Island along B.C.'s Fraser River
An evacuation alert has been issued for a small island along British Columbia's Fraser River due to possible flooding from swelling waters after rainfall and snowmelt.
Metro Vancouver has issued the alert for Barnston Island, home to about 150 people.
It says in a statement the evacuation alert is a precautionary measure, which means residents are not required to leave but should be prepared to do so at short notice.
Metro Vancouver says a local state of emergency has been declared to restrict access to the island in case residents must evacuate, while Barnston Island Regional Park is closed.
The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Upper Fraser River including areas from Prince George and upstream tributaries through the Robson Valley and the McGregor River.
It is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for West Road River including tributaries and streams around Nazko.
The centre says rapid snowmelt earlier this week, combined with up to 40 millimetres of rain, has contributed to increased runoff and rising flows through the region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.