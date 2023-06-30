Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire

An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.

High winds caused the wildfire to grow fast and put the community in immediate risk, RCMP said.

"At approximately 3:00 p.m., RCMP were notified that the fire had jumped the highway and residents of Little Buffalo have no access in the direction of Peace River and must evacuate toward Red Earth Creek if they need to leave," Mounties said in a release.

Residents are asked to be prepared to leave within an hour if needed, an Alberta Emergency Alert read.

If an evacuation is ordered, take clothes, medications, pets and essentials for at least seven days.

Little Buffalo is located approximately 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.