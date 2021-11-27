Evacuation alerts issued near Pemberton and near Merritt as storm batters B.C.

Authorities in some parts of B.C. already struggling with flooding and landslides issued new evacuation alerts on Saturday as the second of three successive atmospheric rivers brought heavy rain to the province.

In the Interior, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation alerts for low-lying areas in electoral areas I, M and N, which surround the flood-ravaged city of Merritt.

"Based on the current weather outlook and modelling from the (B.C.) River Forecast Centre, heavy rainfall in the Southern Interior poses a potential threat to people and property in the Coldwater and Lower Nicola watersheds," the district said in a statement.

Forty-nine properties in the affected areas were already on evacuation orders, according to the regional district. Those orders remain in place.

Elsewhere, several low-lying properties near Pemberton were also placed on evacuation alert Saturday.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued the alert for 18 addresses located along and around Highway 99 near Pemberton.

"There is potential for the current high water levels observed in the Arn Canal to elevate further before this weather system passes," the district said when announcing the alerts.

Residents of areas under evacuation alert should be prepared to leave their homes at a moment's notice.

Detailed maps of the areas affected by evacuation alerts issued Saturday can be found on the Sqaumish-Lillooet and Thompson-Nicola regional district websites.