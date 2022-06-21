Evacuation order for Betula Lake area ending: province

The state of local emergency in Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park due to flooding remains in effect, but the province says an evacuation order for the Betula Lake area is ending.

The province says it coincides with the reopening of Provincial Road 307 Tuesday at noon.

Traffic is restricted to cottagers, permanent residents, and clients of commercial operations at this time.

Lingering high water levels throughout the park mean the state of local emergency will be staying, and expires July 18th.