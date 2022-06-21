Evacuation order for Betula Lake area ending: province
Staff
The Canadian Press
The state of local emergency in Manitoba's Whiteshell Provincial Park due to flooding remains in effect, but the province says an evacuation order for the Betula Lake area is ending.
The province says it coincides with the reopening of Provincial Road 307 Tuesday at noon.
READ MORE: State of local emergency declared in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Betula Lake area to be evacuated
Traffic is restricted to cottagers, permanent residents, and clients of commercial operations at this time.
Lingering high water levels throughout the park mean the state of local emergency will be staying, and expires July 18th.
-
The new project telling the true story of PocahontasMany people are familiar with the animated film ‘Pocahontas,’ but some may not realize the movie’s main character was based on a real person named Matoaka, whose life was quite different than what was depicted on screen.
-
How to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in HalifaxTuesday is National Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the contributions and celebrates the cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people throughout Canada. To mark the day, there are events happening around Halifax.
-
Missing teenage boy found dead near shore of Sask. lake: RCMPA teenage boy who was reported missing near Buffalo Pound Provincial Park in Saskatchewan was found dead early on Tuesday morning.
-
Information sharing of risks, needs key in intimate partner violence cases: inquestAn inquest into the deaths of three women killed by their former partner in rural eastern Ontario is hearing about the importance of effective information sharing in cases of intimate partner violence.
-
BMO Centre expansion on schedule, Stampede visitors to get early glimpseOnce complete, the expanded BMO Centre will be one of the largest convention centres in Western Canada as well as Stampede Park's tallest permanent building.
-
80s pop icon Boy George, Culture Club to perform at Casino RamaA popular 80s icon will grace the stage at Casino Rama this September.
-
Neighbours show support after Pride flag ripped down in Ottawa neighbourhoodThe rainbow flags on display was a move Poplar Street residents say was necessary after one hanging from a neighbour’s house was torn down Friday evening.
-
London Police Services Board asking federal government to add femicide to Criminal CodeThe London Police Services Board is working to get the federal government to have femicide included in the Criminal Code of Canada.
-
North Bay man captures video of lightning burstsNicolas James told CTV News he used a GoPro camera attached to his car to capture video of flashes of lightning in North Bay overnight.