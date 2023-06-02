Evacuation order for Rainbow Lake lifted Friday

Nearly a month after they were forced to leave their community due to wildfires, Rainbow Lake residents can return home.

The Town of Rainbow Lake, located around 900 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, was evacuated on May 6.

The evacuation order was lifted at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Around 4,000 Albertans remain away from their communities.

There are 56 wildfires in Alberta, including 15 out of control, as of Friday afternoon.