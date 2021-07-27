Evacuation order issue for properties near B.C.'s Bill Nye Mountain wildfire
Dozens of properties are under a just-issued evacuation order for an area northeast of Cranbrook, B.C. officials announced Tuesday evening.
The Regional District of East Kootenay issued the order for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area due to a wildfire burning on Bill Nye Mountain.
A list of properties was not provided, but a map of the area has been posted on the RDEK's website.
Another 12 properties remain under evacuation alert, meaning residents do not need to leave home immediately, but should be ready to do so with short notice.
The fire originated at a site about seven kilometres southeast of Wasa, the BC Wildfire Service says. It was discovered on July 8, and since that time has grown to an estimated 1,910 hectares.
It's believed to have been sparked by lightning.
-
Stampede not a super-spreader event: AHSThe Stampede wasn't the super-spreader event people feared it might be, according to a statement released by the Stampede Tuesday.
-
Calling for mandatory masks in schools when children return in SeptemberStudents are set to return to classes in September, without a requirement to wear masks at school.
-
Unknown number of British Columbians' personal information for sale online after health company extortedCTV News has learned the personal information of British Columbians has been leaked online, with an unknown number of people and agencies potentially still vulnerable, after a data breach at a mental health services provider.
-
Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning voluntarily recalled due to possible salmonella contaminationThe company that produces Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning has issued a voluntary recall of the product due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Both sides back at table in Vale strikeUnited Steelworkers Local 6500 confirms talks with Vale continued Tuesday.
-
Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle for sixth Olympic medalCanadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
New cutting edge facility in southern Alberta to create jobs, cut emissions by creating biofuel from wasteThe Alberta government is supporting Canary Biofuels, an Alberta-based biofuel producer, with a $4.7M grant through the province's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reductions (TIER) fund.
-
Waterloo Region groups pushing to get more girls involved in sportA new study from Canadian Women in Sport suggests one in four girls don’t plan to return to athletics post-pandemic.
-
Sask. RCMP report train derailment near CabriSaskatchewan RCMP say a train has derailed next to Highway 32 near Cabri.