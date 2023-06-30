Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire

An evacuation order was issued for the hamlet of Little Buffalo, after a fire jumped the highway on Friday.

The community had been on alert when the order was issued.

That afternoon, RCMP said high winds caused rapid fire growth, putting the community at risk.

"At approximately 3:00 p.m., RCMP were notified that the fire had jumped the highway," Mounties said in a release. "Residents of Little Buffalo have no access in the direction of Peace River and must evacuate toward Red Earth Creek if they need to leave."

Evacuees were told to take clothes, medications, pets and essentials for at least seven days, and follow the instructions of authorities and to go to Ventures Hall for further directions.

For the latest information on the order, click here.

On Saturday, the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council said there were around 450 evacuees. No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

Little Buffalo is located approximately 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.