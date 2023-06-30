Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation order was issued for the hamlet of Little Buffalo, after a fire jumped the highway on Friday.
The community had been on alert when the order was issued.
That afternoon, RCMP said high winds caused rapid fire growth, putting the community at risk.
"At approximately 3:00 p.m., RCMP were notified that the fire had jumped the highway," Mounties said in a release. "Residents of Little Buffalo have no access in the direction of Peace River and must evacuate toward Red Earth Creek if they need to leave."
Evacuees were told to take clothes, medications, pets and essentials for at least seven days, and follow the instructions of authorities and to go to Ventures Hall for further directions.
For the latest information on the order, click here.
On Saturday, the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council said there were around 450 evacuees. No structural damage or injuries have been reported.
Little Buffalo is located approximately 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration ActAs Calgarians celebrated Canada Day Saturday, members of the city’s Chinese community gathered for a different sort of ceremony.
-
No injuries reported in south Regina basement fireNo one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crashA London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three yearsLondon city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
-
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shootingA 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume partyThousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. todayA rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.