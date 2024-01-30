Evacuation order issued in Pemberton due to flooding

The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.

The order applies to six properties on Airport Road, on the bank of the Lillooet River. They include:

1643 Airport Road

1674 Airport Road

1690 Airport Road

1710 Airport Road

1730 Airport Road

1850 Airport Road

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the Lillooet River on Tuesday morning. It said flows on the river are reaching five-year to ten-year return periods.

The village said anyone living in the properties must leave the area immediately. People are asked to evacuate toward the Sea to Sky highway.

Anyone needing emergency support services can call the Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493 and those needing transportation can call 604-894-6135, the village said.

River flows are high across much of the South Coast after “potent storms" brought 80 to 300 millimetres of rain to the region since Friday, with about 40 to 130 millimetres having fallen in the past 24 hours, according to the centre.

“The next round of rainfall is expected to start overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, and snowmelt at lower and mid-elevations will provide additional runoff to rivers,” the centre wrote.

