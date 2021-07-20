Evacuation order lifted for 20 addresses a week after fatal crane collapse at Kelowna construction site

An evacuation order in place more than a week following a fatal crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., has been lifted.

In a news release, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the technical work of removing parts of the crane at the downtown construction site is complete, and it is now safe for people to return to 20 addresses previously covered by the order.

A full list of the addresses is below.

Officials said site engineer and utility providers have completed their inspections of the area as well.

The evacuation order was put in place on July 12, after the boom of a crane being dismantled came crashing down from several storeys overhead, striking buildings below.

Four men working at the Brooklyn Tower site died either at the scene or in hospital, and a fifth man who'd been working in a building nearby was also killed.

The deceased have been identified through online fundraisers as Cailen Vilness, Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer, Jared Zook and Brad Zawislak.

A vigil was held over the weekend to honour those who died.

It is not yet known what caused the collapse, and investigations are being conducted by both the local RCMP detachment and WorksafeBC, the province's workers' compensation board.

The following addresses are no longer under evacuation order: