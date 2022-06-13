Evacuation order lifted for northern Sask. community threatened by wildfire

An evacuation order for the northern Saskatchewan community of Stanley Mission has been lifted and its two-thousand residents are being allowed to return home today.

In a statement posted on social media, the chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Tammy Cook-Searson, says the fire is 80 per cent contained.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says fire crews got a break yesterday when rain allowed firefighters to make significant progress.

Stanley Mission residents were ordered to leave on Friday due to the McCafe fire, which had grown to about 114 square kilometres in size.