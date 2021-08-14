Evacuation order lifted for single property threatened by wildfire near Duncan
A single property near Duncan that was ordered to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire is no longer under an evacuation order, according to the Cowichan Valley Regional District.
The district lifted the order for 7990 Mount Prevost Rd. on Friday, replacing it with an evacuation alert.
The district has also left in place a state of local emergency that was issued for the area near the Copper Canyon wildfire, which sparked on Aug. 5 and grew to 32 hectares, but has been classified by the BC Wildfire Service as "being held" since Monday.
The CVRD said in a news release Friday that smoke is still coming off the fire, but firefighters have extinguished 100 to 200 feet around the entire perimeter of the blaze.
The resources fighting the fire have not changed since earlier in the week, according to the district.
As of Tuesday, there were 48 firefighters, one firefighting helicopter, four water tenders and a "parattack" crew – firefighters who parachute to hard-to-reach fire zones – working to extinguish the blaze.
-
Residents of B.C. care homes evacuated for 2nd time in a month due to wildfiresInterior Health says it is relocating the residents of two B.C. care homes due to wildfire threats in the Thompson-Cariboo region.
-
Vulcan welcomes first-ever local Olympian home for 28th annual Spock DaysThe town's biggest celebration, Spock Days, was cancelled last year but this year's celebration centred on the community's brightest athlete.
-
Trudeau to visit Rideau Hall on Sunday in expected election launchPrime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Rideau Hall and meet with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Sunday, according to his official itinerary, paving the way for an expected federal election.
-
Animal activists protest at mink farm in Wilmot TownshipAnimal activists held a protest Saturday at a mink farm in St. Agatha.
-
-
Waterloo protesters joins others across Canada calling for action for housing crisisProtesters at City Hall in Waterloo were joined by others across Canada on Saturday calling for action to address the nation’s housing crisis.
-
Final farewell tour to former Penetanguishene Secondary SchoolWith many feeling close ties to the building, a final farewell tour was held for a well-known building in Penetanguishene.
-
Pop-up clinics hoping to make vaccine access easierPop-up COVID-19 clinics are making their rounds in high-volume areas of Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Local Pow Wow aims to teach everyone about Indigenous culture1JustCity hosted its 3rd Annual Demonstration Pow Wow, an event that brings together Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to celebrate and learn about the culture.