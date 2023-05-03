Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead County

Two wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.

A day after the Parkland County evacuation order was lifted, Yellowhead County residents were also allowed to return to the Wildwood area as of 3 p.m.

"The fire is still burning to the north and it is still considered out of control, but they've been able to contain it within a perimeter that makes us feel we can lift this notice to get people back in their homes for now," Yellowhead County mayor Wade Williams said.

"They'll be on a 30-minute evacuation notice. So if that fire flares up and gets out of that perimeter, then we will have to do another evacuation, so we've asked everybody to keep things packed and ready to go."

Wildwood resident Brian Howe is looking forward to going home, two days after he left.

"Looked like we were in trouble," he recalled to CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "You could actually be in Wildwood and it was eight kilometres away and I could see the flames."

Yellowhead County will work with residents who don't feel safe going home yet or have health concerns.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb