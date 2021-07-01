Evacuation order: Residents of B.C. Cariboo community ordered to leave immediately due to wildfire

Residents of a B.C. community have been ordered to leave their homes immediately due to a wildfire.

Those living in the Deka Lake have been told they must leave by the Cariboo Regional District. The community is about 45 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, or about a two-hour drive north of Kamloops.

"Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action," the notice says.

Those evacuating should take Highway 24 to 100 Mile House, the order says. Residents should register once they arrive at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre in that town.

Before leaving, residents should close all windows and doors and close gates but not lock them. Only critical items should be taken if they're immediately available. People should not take more vehicles than needed.

It's believed the 70-hectare fire was started by lightning. An evacuation alert was first issued on Wednesday.

More information on the order can be found here.

The Cariboo Regional District (@CaribooRD) has issued an Evacuation Order for Deka Lake due to risk of #BCwildfire. More info: https://t.co/nKSqRQ2YL7