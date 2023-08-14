Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires

The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith as wildfires spread near the communities.

Residents were urged to avoid driving on local highways and to head to their local airport immediately as conditions were expected to get worse.

“Conditions are dangerous and will continue to worsen. Highway travel is not an option as a way out,” the government’s evacuation orders read.

“Your safest way out is on the plane, NOW. GO TO THE AIRPORT NOW.”

All long-term care residents had been transported to Yellowknife by Monday morning, while other residents were being airlifted from the Hay River airport to Grand Prairie, Alta., and Fort McMurray, Alta., according to the Town of Hay River.

The municipality said four helicopters and water bombers were headed for the community on Monday in an effort to put out the flames, which travelled approximately 39 kilometres towards Hay River on Sunday “due to high winds.”

“Significant structure damage” was reported in the Hamlet of Enterprise, Patterson Road area, parts of Paradise Gardens, along with “significant damage” to the Northwestel Fibre lines and electrical lines south of Patterson Road, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with those that have lost homes and businesses,” the Town of Hay River said in a Facebook post.

1/2 I am saddened that another NWT community is being evacuated due to a wildfire – marking the sixth such community evacuation this season. Residents of Fort Smith, please know that you will be supported during this challenging time.

Nearby, officials warned Fort Smith residents of an “imminent risk to personal safety.” Community members were instructed to head to the Fort Smith Recreation Centre for transportation to the town’s airport immediately.

“There is a serious risk of wildfire in the area,” the Town of Fort Smith said in a Facebook post. “Everyone must evacuate for their own safety.

The rescue operation is one of the largest in the history of the Northwest Territories, which has had six community evacuations so far this wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson said.

The Canadian military was called in on Sunday to assist with firefighting efforts in the Northwest Territories as the country faces its worst wildfire season ever. As on Monday, there were 1,096 active forest fires in Canada, 234 of which were in the Northwest Territories, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.