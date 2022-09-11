Evacuation orders issued, Highway 1 lanes closed as gusty winds spread Fraser Valley wildfire

District officials have ordered the evacuation of several properties near Hope, B.C. as a growing wildfire encroaches.

Four addressed properties in the Laidlaw area of the Fraser Valley Regional District are subject to the order, as are nine in the District of Hope. Properties without addresses may also be included in the evacuation area. Maps of the affected areas can be found on the FVRD and District of Hope websites.

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire had grown to more than 450 hectares in size as of Sunday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. This prompted an expanded evacuation alert and the closure of eastbound lanes of Highway 1.

Highway 1 was closed to eastbound traffic between Highway 9 and Highway 3, with vehicles headed in that direction being detoured via Highway 9 and Highway 7, according to DriveBC.

"Westbound lanes are to remain open at this time," the agency said on Twitter.

"There is no stopping on the highway to take photos or video."

Those subject to the evacuation orders must leave the area immediately. Members of Hope RCMP and "other applicable agencies" will be expediting the order, according to the District of Hope.

The districts advise evacuees to seek accommodation with friends or family first, then to register with Emergency Support Services, which will provide emergency shelter and critical items on a case-by-case basis.

On Saturday, the FVRD issued an expanded evacuation alert for properties east of the Trans-Canada Highway in Laidlaw, some of which are now subject to the evacuation order.

A previous evacuation alert was issued jointly by the FVRD and the District of Hope, and covered properties in the area known as Floods.

The wildfire service said it expected "increased fire behaviour" to be visible on Sunday, due to hot, dry weather and gusty winds.

"This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues will be apparent this weekend," the BCWS said in its Sunday update.

As of Sunday, there were 54 firefighters and six helicopters battling the 458-hectare, human-caused blaze, according to the BCWS.