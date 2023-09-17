Evacuation orders issued near Peachland as more than 400 wildfires burn across B.C.

An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it also issued an evacuation alert for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

It says that though the area is mostly used for recreation, anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

A social media post from the BC Wildfire Service says crews are responding to the Glen Lake blaze, but it is “highly visible” to the surrounding communities and along Highway 97C.

The fire is now considered “of note,” meaning it is highly visible or poses a threat to public safety. The Glen Lake wildfire was discovered on Saturday evening, and as of Monday morning, it has grown to an estimated 445 hectares in size. It is suspected to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

In Central B.C., another evacuation order was issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area.

This comes as the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the nearby Hell Raving Creek blaze, which is now 114-square kilometres in size, has increased due to strong winds.

That order replaces the evacuation alert that was issued Friday.

Late Sunday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an evacuation alert due to the threat from the Upper Park Rill wildfire. That alert covered properties along the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Road, north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also included Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site and the Madden Lake Recreation Site.

The Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 155 ranked as out of control.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kaija Jussinoja.