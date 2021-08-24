Evacuation orders lifted as crews battle wildfire near West Kelowna

The evacuation orders issued after a wildfire broke out near West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday have been lifted, according to emergency officials.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced late Tuesday afternoon that residents living in Sail View Bay and along Bear Creek Road north of Parkison Road have been allowed return home.

"Municipal and BC Wildfire Service crews will continue efforts to mop up the fire," officials said in an update.

"For public safety reasons, residents and visitors must remain at a safe distance from the fire and all emergency response activities, which will remain ongoing in the area into Tuesday evening."

The blaze broke east of the Rose Valley Reservoir, and grew to an estimated three hectares. The cause has not been determined, but the B.C. Wildfire Service told CTV News there hasn't been much lightning in the area recently.

The fire was under West Kelowna Fire Rescue's jurisdiction, but provincial personnel were sent to assist with the response along with crews from Kelowna and Wilson's Landing.

Helicopters and air tankers were also dispatched to douse the flames.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said Westside Road remained open to single-lane alternating traffic late Tuesday afternoon. Officials asked drivers to obey road crews in the area, maintain safe speeds, and avoid stopping to watch the fire or take pictures.