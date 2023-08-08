Evacuations end following explosion in MacGregor

RCMP in Portage la Prairie responded to an explosion in MacGregor on Tuesday.

The RM of North Norfolk said a sulfur explosion happened at the community’s Shur-Gro location, and firefighters were going door to door to nearby residences to tell people to evacuate.

A post online from RCMP said no injuries were reported, but evacuations occurred at several homes. They’re advising people to avoid the area.

The evacuation order has since been lifted.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story when more information is available.