Evacuations ordered in B.C. Interior due to Wells Creek wildfire
Evacuation orders have been issued in British Columbia's Interior by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to the Wells Creek wildfire.
The orders cover all properties along Ootsa Lake Road including Petkau Road, Marilla Road, St. Marys Pit Road, to the Marilla Main FSR, including IR 1, and Parcel 11 (East Ootsa Charlie Reserve).
The wildfire covering 79 square kilometres is listed as out of control.
The orders come a day after the Central Okanagan Regional District lifted similar orders for a total of 50 properties in West Kelowna and two other wildfire areas, downgrading them to alert status.
The move means dozens of people in the Kamloops, Shuswap and Kelowna areas can return to their homes, but regional fire officials said residents should still be prepared to leave on short notice.
There are currently 405 properties on evacuation order and 20,011 on evacuation alert in the West Kelowna area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2023.
