Evacuations underway after vehicle containing explosives involved in fatal crash near Peterborough

Ontario Provincial Police in Peterborough say evacuations are underway following a fatal collision on Highway 7 involving a vehicle that contains explosives.

The collision occurred on the highway in the area of Belmont Township 11th Line near Havelock earlier this morning.

Police say emergency crews are on scene and experts are on the way to deal with explosives contained in one of the vehicles involved.

Residents in the immediate vicinity have been asked to “shelter-in-place" while the investigation is underway.

Highway 7 is closed in both directions between Belmont Township 11th Line and Mary Street.