Evacuations underway due to 'active explosions' at equipment facility in Toronto
Police say nearby businesses are being evacuated due to a fire at an equipment rental facility in Toronto that has resulted in the explosion of multiple propane tanks.
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca ContoisOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse to perform with Prince’s former band at TD Toronto JazzFestIt’ll be a few more months before the Raptors are back in action, but Coach Nick nurse is set to hit the stage at TD Toronto JazzFest this weekend.
Researchers confirm tornado in Carleton Place, Ont.There was a tornado in Carleton Place during last Thursday's thunderstorms, researchers have confirmed.
Controversial beach development moving aheadPort Elgin’s Cedar Crescent Village is moving forward — Saugeen Shores has given their approval for the controversial beach development to move ahead.