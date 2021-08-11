Evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation head home from Timmins

A state of emergency that was declared in Timmins on July 14 in order to support an evacuation of people from Pikangikum First Nation has been declared over.

One-hundred and fifty evacuees were being sheltered at the Ramada Inn for four weeks while their homes were threatened by forest fires.

Timmins Fire Chief Tom Laughren said as of yesterday, all evacuees have left the city and returned home.

"I got on the plane yesterday to say goodbye to everybody and they were happy to be going home, and you know very supportive of Timmins and what we try to do so I think overall very good," said Laughren.

Laughren said he thinks overall, the evacuation experience was "very good" due to the collaborative effort by several community partners.

"We were just a day short of a month and so it was a long evacuation but you know were proud to do it. I think people at the end of the day are very happy that they participated," said Laughren.

All who were involved will hold a debriefing session soon and one thing that Laughren said will be discussed is how to ensure there are even more age-appropriate activities next time.



And, he said with forest fires still burning in the province, he wouldn't be surprised to see Timmins hosting more evacuees this forest fire season.