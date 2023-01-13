Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say

Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.

Niagara police Insp. Rob LaPlante says the victim was a man in his 30s and a St. Catharines resident -- his identity has not been released as next of kin are still being notified.

Crews say the fire broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. and was extinguished later that evening.

The lone worker inside the facility when the fire broke out was taken to hospital with serious burns before he died.

Office of the Fire Marshal operations manager Jeff Tebby says emergency crews are working to make the site safe so its investigators can begin determining the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.

St. Catharines Fire Services Chief Dave Upper says he anticipates the investigation with partner agencies will take seven to 10 days and they are asking the public and media to stay away from the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.