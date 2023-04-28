Evansdale home ruined by fire, but resident and pet escape
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A person and their pet escaped a house fire late Thursday evening.
The blaze at 152B Avenue and 83 Street left the single-storey home badly damaged, but did not spread to any other houses, according to District Chief Ron Paradis.
"Crews were able to knock down the flames really quickly, so just cleaning up, mopping up, right now," he told CTV News Edmonton at the scene shortly before midnight.
A garage behind the home was also damaged by radiant heat.
But, no one was hurt, Paradis said.
"We had one person in there, got out safe and sound with their puppy."
There was no indication at that point what caused the fire.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune
