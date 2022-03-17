Eve Gascon to become first woman to play for Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltender Ève Gascon will make history on Saturday when she starts in goal for the Gatineau Olympiques.

Head coach Louis Robitaille announced Thursday Gascon will start for the Olympiques against the Rimsouki Oceanic Saturday afternoon at the Slush Puppie Centre.

Gascon will become the first woman ever to play for the Olympiques, and the first woman to play in the QMJHL since November 2000 when Charline Labonte played for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Mason Rheaume was a goaltender with Trois-Rivieres during the 1991-92 season.

The Olympiques recalled Gascon from the CEGEP St-Laurent Patgriotes in the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League last week. Gascon had a record of nine wins and five losses this season.

Gascon, 18, was born in Laval, Que.

She played two exhibition games for the Olympiques back in September, including the final game at the Robert Guertin Arena. Gascon allowed one goal on 20 shots in the Olympiques 8-1 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Sept. 18.

Gascon allowed one goal on 35 shots in a 2-1 win over Victoriaville on Sept. 25.