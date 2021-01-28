According to the London Food Bank, Londoners helped the 2020 Business Cares Food Drive 'like never before' by donating 72,000 pounds of food worth approximately $160,000.

"Normally, the London Food Bank supports programs and services provided by more than 25 groups and agencies throughout the area, in addition to providing assistance to individuals and families who come to our Leathorne Street location," explained Glen Pearson, London Food Bank co-director in a statement.

This year, Pearson said they were able to extend their reach to assist other agencies and organizations who struggled to acquire necessary food and services.

Partnering with the United Way of Elgin-Middlesex, the London Food Bank is assisting in letting those other agencies know that there are (few) extra supplies available.

Incredibly, a second temporary warehouse had to be secured to house the surplus food donations.

"We always know that Londoners are going to step up and support the needs of the community, but none of us were quite prepared for what happened in December," explained Business Cares Food Drive chair Wayne Dunn.

Dunn says the 'spirit of generosity' has continued into 2021 which included a donation of warehouse space by E&E McLaughlin Ltd.

Even with the current pandemic, the community came together in huge numbers to help others.

As Dunn stated, "Londoners chose to fight back against COVID-19 with compassion."