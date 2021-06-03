Even more heat builds across the province, as warnings remain: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Sunshine and sweltering heat dominate the forecast again today with temperatures set to soar into the high thirties.

Wednesday we topped out just shy of an all-time record high in Saskatoon, but we may see 2021 enter the record books today.

Stay hydrated, shaded and wear sun screen, as it can be dangerous out there.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 36

Evening: 35

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday – Thunder Showers

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26