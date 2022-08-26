Garage fire in east Windsor causes $20,000 damage
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Martinique Avenue in Windsor.
Crews were called to the scene of the small garage fire in the 500 block of Martinique around 8:30 p.m. and declared the fire out about two hours later.
According to Windsor fire no cause has been listed and no injuries have been reported.
Update on fire in the 500 Block of Martinique. Fire is out. Damage 20000.. No injuries. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) August 26, 2022
