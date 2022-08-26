Garage fire in east Windsor causes $20,000 damage

Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Martinique Avenue in Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene of the small garage fire in the 500 block of Martinique around 8:30 p.m. and declared the fire out about two hours later.

According to Windsor fire no cause has been listed and no injuries have been reported.

