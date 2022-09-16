Damage estimated at $450,000 after fire on Parent Avenue
Windsor fire officials say a fire on Parent Avenue caused $450,000 in damage.
Crews arrived in the 600 block of Parent Avenue near Wyandotte Street east around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
There were no injuries. Two people displaced. The cause is listed as undetermined.
Update on the fire in the 600 block of Parent. Damage 450000. No injuries. 2 people displaced. Cause undetermined. *MC— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) September 16, 2022
