Evening GO train service returning in August

Evening GO train service will return between Kitchener and Toronto early next month.

Metrolinx confirmed the evening trains will run starting on Aug. 9. Officials said they will add a train in each direction on weeknights between the Kitchener GO station and Union Station.

The Toronto-bound train will leave Kitchener at 8:39 p.m. and arrive in Toronto at 10:28 p.m.

The train to Kitchener will leave Union Station at 9:34 p.m. and arrive at 11:28 p.m.